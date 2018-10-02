Mulberry Grove Village Board Meeting

The Mulberry Grove Village Board met Monday, October 1. Mayor Candy Widger reported new Code Enforcement Officer Andy Vaughan is working Tuesdays and Thursdays in the village and has sent several notices of ordinance infractions.

Widger said the grant request for updating and replacing water lines and meters is progressing. Representatives of HMG Engineers are meeting next week to complete required paperwork. The complicated process continues.

Board members approved the 2019 tax levy and an independent contractor agreement with Dillon Carr for law enforcement service.

Widger reported she has been in contact with CSX Railroad and they are negotiating a new agreement where-by the railroad will pay the village $1,000.00 per year for mowing the right-of-way.

Golf cart and side-by-side vehicle owners $50.00 permits must be renewed annually. Village staff sent paperwork to owners.