HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland remind community members that National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 27.

Community members can drop off unused or expired prescription drugs at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department in Carlyle and at the following local police departments: Greenville, Highland, New Baden and Trenton. It is requested that only pill-form drugs be dropped off. Liquids, needles and asthma inhaler devices will not be accepted. In addition to the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, drop-off bins are easily accessible at these locations 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Between 10 a.m. and Noon on October 27, a pharmacist will be on hand at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department in Carlyle to discuss prescription medicine use and safe disposal. This event is sponsored by the Communities that Care Coalition organized by Hoyleton Youth and Family Services.

“It is important to dispose of any unused or expired prescription medicines as soon as possible to reduce accidental use or misuse,” said Joel Tucker, director of pharmacy for HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland. “Using the local drop-off bins is also an environmentally safe way to dispose of prescription drugs.”

During the most recent health needs assessment conducted by the three hospitals, substance abuse, including alcohol, tobacco, and other drug use, was identified as a community concern. Support of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and year-round take back programs are one way to help address this issue.

For more information about the community benefit and outreach programs for HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, call (618) 526-5378.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland are part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also include HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.