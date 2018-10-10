Pedestrian Hit By Pickup Near St. Elmo

A 17 year-old pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck near St. Elmo Tuesday, October 9, in Fayette County.

According to the Illinois State Police accident report, preliminary information indicates a 17 year-old male juvenile from St. Elmo was walking southbound in the northbound lane on 2150 East, at 7:06 p.m., about one mile north of St. Elmo. A Chevy pickup truck, driven by a 16 year-old juvenile, also from St. Elmo, was northbound and had just come over the crest of a hill. The driver said he saw the pedestrian but was not able to stop to avoid a collision.

Rural Med Ambulance took the pedestrian to St. Elmo High School from where he was air lifted to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

The driver of the pickup and a passenger, a 16 year-old female juvenile from St. Elmo, were not injured.

The pedestrian was cited for alleged improper walking on the roadway.