Pickups Collide While Passing Combine

Two pickup trucks collided Saturday, September 29, while one truck was attempting to pass two vehicles and a combine on a curve.

According to Illinois State Police, Saturday, September 29, at 12:57 p.m., a Ford pickup, driven by James Williams, age 76, of Brownstown, was eastbound on Rt. 40 near 925th Street, attempting to pass a combine.

A Chevy pickup, driven by a juvenile from St. Elmo was attempting to pass two vehicles and the combine on a curve.

The Williams truck pulled out into the Chevy truck striking it and then leaving the road going into a field.

Both drivers were cited for alleged improper lane use and improper passing.

All motorists are reminded during harvest season, be especially careful when approaching farm implements on the roads. Be patient and never take chances when passing slow moving vehicles.