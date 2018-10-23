Rend Collective To Perform At Greenville University

Rend Collective, a praise and worship band from Northern Ireland will be performing at Greenville University as part of their Good News Tour.

GU senior Suzi Conner, one of the students involved in organizing and promoting the concert, told WGEL Rend Collective will perform Sunday, November 11 at 7 PM in the Crum Recreational Center on the Greenville University Campus. Tickets prices start at $22 and they can be purchased at Watson’s Health Mart Drug Store or online at www.Ticketfly.com. Special ticket packages can also be purchased, which include backstage passes and a meet-and-greet event with the band.

Earlier this year, Rend Collective’s latest album, “Good News” was nominated for a Dove Award, the Christian music industry’s version of the Grammy’s, as Worship Album of the Year.

You can find out more about the band at RendCollective.com or find them on Facebook.

Tickets to their November 11 show at Greenville University are available at Watson’s Health Mart Drug Store or online at www.TicketFly.com.

