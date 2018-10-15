Representative Of Ravi Zacharias Ministries To Speak At GU

Greenville University is pleased to welcome speaker, podcaster and writer Cameron McAllister to campus Wednesday, October 17, 2018. He will deliver a chapel address at 9:30 a.m. in Whitlock Music Center; participate in a question-answer session at 3 p.m. in Room 104, Snyder Hall; and present during a colloquium in LaDue Auditorium. These events are free and open to the public.

Cameron is an itinerant speaker with Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM). He hosts the Vital Signs podcast, a weekly podcast exploring signs of life in today’s culture, and co-hosts Thinking Out Loud, a podcast that considers current events and Christian hope. Cameron is also a staff writer with Christ and Pop Culture, where he explores the intersection of Christianity and popular culture. His film and television reviews have appeared in Christianity Today and Think Christian.

Cameron holds a degree in philosophy and religion from Toccoa Falls College and a master of arts in cultural apologetics from Houston Baptist University. He was born on the mission field in Vienna, Austria, and moved to the United States with his family in 1998 when his father, Stuart McAllister, began working with RZIM.