Sheriff Thanks Community For Response To Search For Missing Woman

A search for a missing Bond County woman had a happy ending late Sunday night.

81 year old Louise Downen, of the 700 block of Dolls Orchard Road, was reported missing Sunday evening after she reportedly left her home for a walk with her dog early that afternoon.

Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh told WGEL his department received the report around 6 PM Sunday. Numerous volunteers and agencies responded to help with the search. Ms. Downen was found around 10 PM huddled in a drainage ditch about a half mile southwest of her property. The dog was with her and was also in good shape. Downen was thirsty and happy to have been found.

The sheriff expressed his appreciation for the many agencies that helped in this effort.

Authorities used the county’s weather alert telephone system to spread the word about the search. Sheriff Leitschuh said they wanted to use the system to help get the word out as quick as possible. He said it’s a good tool to have when the need arises.

Once found, Downen was taken to HSHS Holy Family Hospital for treatment.