Smithboro Fire Department Sponsors Fire Prevention Day

Fire Prevention Week is approaching and the Smithboro Fire Department promotes the fire prevention week campaign “Look, Listen, Learn. Be aware, fire can happen anywhere.”

National Fire Protection Association statistics show the number of U.S. home fires is steadily declining but the death rate per 1000 home fires is higher in 2016 than in 1980.

The Smithboro Fire Department is hosting a Fire Prevention Day Saturday, October 13, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., in the firehouse at 305 East Third Street in Smithboro. Everyone is invited. There will be free prevention materials and refreshments.