Sorento Fall Festival Sunday

The annual Sorento Fall Festival is Sunday.

All activities will take place along Main Street in downtown Sorento.

The festival begins with a church service at 10 a.m.

The Mountain River Valley Boys perform music starting at 11 a.m. and the cake walk opens at 2 p.m.

Crafters will have booths set up throughout the day with organizations selling food and drinks.

New to the festival is the Hearse Con. Hearses will be on display and the Black Widow Models will be in attendance.

The Sorento Fall Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.