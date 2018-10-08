Sorento Festival Highlights

The annual Sorento Fall Festival, was held in downtown Sorento Sunday.

Many area residents visited the Bond County village to hear music, shop at the craft booths, see lye soap and ham and beans made in large metal pots, and eat various food sold by organizations.

The Hearse Con was new this year and consisted of about five hearses on display.

Among the afternoon highlights was the cake walk. Jeff Leidel took in that action then talked to one of the festival organizers, Dena Smith, about the festival.

She said the turnout and weather were both great. She pointed out the Sorento Homecoming Association benefits from the funds raised at the festival.

Click below to hear their conversation:

As the cake walk ended, those overcast skies provided a little rain to the festival.

Other attractions were the Bond County Ag In The Classroom Book Barn and Greenville FFA animal petting zoo.