Special Music Honors GU’s Hogue Hall & Tower

A specially commissioned music composition will be performed at Sunday afternoon’s Greenville University homecoming band concert at Whitlock Music Center.

University Instructor of Music Will Fairbanks asked renowned composer Dr. Ed Huckeby from Oklahoma to write a piece of music focused on the legacy of historic Hogue Hall and the new Hogue Tower on campus.

Dr. Huckeby said the piece is called “Hogue Tower Celebration”. One of the main considerations was the history of Hogue Hall and the transition to what is now Hogue Tower.

The seven-minute piece, written to embody the theme of the past, present and future, uses a fanfare-like first movement, several well-known hymns, a four-note melodic idea, a nod to the university’s Alma Mater, and a fugue-like style final movement.

Dr. Huckeby is excited to be coming to Greenville to direct the premiere performance of his composition.

The concert is 3 p.m. Sunday at Whitlock Music Center, located at the intersection of College and Elm Streets.