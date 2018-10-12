SWEC Board Accepting Applications For District III Director Seat

Southwestern Electric Cooperative is accepting applications to fill a District III director seat left vacant by the loss of longtime board member Randy Wolf of St. Elmo. In accordance with the organization’s bylaws, the cooperative’s board is responsible for appointing a member to fill vacancies on the board of directors.

Directors are responsible for ensuring members’ needs and concerns are given fair and timely treatment, determining objectives and setting policies, adopting long-range plans and guiding the overall direction and financial stability of the cooperative.

Candidates must be members in good standing and residents of District III, which includes the cooperative’s service area in Clay, Fayette, Effingham, Marion and Shelby counties.

Interested parties should email a cover letter, resume, and a completed board candidate questionnaire to Southwestern Electric CEO Bobby Williams by Monday, Nov. 5. The questionnaire is available at Southwestern’s website at sweci.com. For more information, contact Bobby Williams at (800) 637-8667 or send email to bobby.williams@sweci.com.