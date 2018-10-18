Three Time Olympian Speaks Visits GHS

Three-time Olympian Craig Virgin visited Greenville High School Tuesday afternoon to speak to students.

He told them he had several things in common with them including being from a rural community and attending a small school, Lebanon High School.

One of the best runners in United States history, Virgin made the Olympic team in 1976, 1980 and 1984 in the 10,000 meter run; was the U.S. national champion for three years and a two-time world cross country champion.

While his talk to the students centered around his athletic accomplishments, Virgin had a message for all students, dispelling the misconception that to be successful you have to start from a perfect place. He said it’s important to adapt, recognize what’s around you that you can work with, and to improvise.

Following his presentation at GHS, Virgin gathered with the Comets cross country team and gave the runners several pieces of advice.