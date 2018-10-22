Too Dry & Windy For Controlled Burns

With wind gust as high as 45 miles per hour, Saturday was busy day for Bond County firefighters due to outside fires.

Greenville District firemen were sent to a field fire, along Millersburg Road near Airport Avenue.

Fire Chief Dennis Wise said the dry and windy conditions made it difficult for firefighters to slow down the fire. He said the fire started in a combine and spread quickly through the fields. There were several firefighters and a lot of equipment on the scene. The smoke created hazardous conditions for fire personnel.

Two other calls came in while crews were on the scene. The Keyesport Fire Department handled them for Greenville. Pocahontas crews were called away from helping Greenville to a fire in their own district.

Wise said when it’s this dry and windy you should not start any fires. If one starts, call 911 as soon as possible – do not wait.

Assisting Greenville at the field fire were the Highland-Pierron, Smithboro and Pocahontas-Old Ripley departments.