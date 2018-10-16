Traffic Crash In St. Elmo Sends Four To Hospitals

A two vehicle traffic crash Monday, in St. Elmo, sent four people to hospitals.

According to the Illinois State Police, a Pontiac G6, driven by a 17 year-old male from Vandalia, was backing from a driveway onto 6th Place Road, about ¼ mile west of Ash Street, in St. Elmo. A Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Jenna R. Long, age 20, of St. Elmo, was eastbound on 6th Place Road and struck the Pontiac in the rear passenger side.

A 16 year-old female passenger in the Pontiac was air lifted to St. John’s Hospital. The 17 year-old driver of the Pontiac and another 17 year-old male from Vandalia were taken to Fayette County Hospital by ambulance. Jenna Long, driver of the Chevrolet, was taken to St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the Pontiac was cited for allegedly having no valid driver’s license, alleged failure to yield from a private road or drive, and failure to secure a child in a child restraint system.