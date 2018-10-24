Trunk-Or-Treat In Greenville Friday

The annual Greenville Trunk-Or-Treat is Friday evening.

Chamber of Commerce President Randy Alderman said this is the first time the chamber has managed the event. It will be Friday, October 26. Second Street will be closed at 4:30 PM and kids can visit each table and trunk to get goodies between 5 and 7 PM.

Alderman also noted that several businesses and restaurants around the downtown area will stay open for the event.

Adults are also encouraged to wear costumes.

Trunk-or-treat will be on South Second Street, between Main and Winter avenues from 5 to 7 p.m.