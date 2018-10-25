Two Charged In Trenton Robbery

Two men have been charged with Aggravated Robbery of an Individual after they allegedly stole money from an individual in the parking lot at Casey’s General Store in Trenton. Police say the men, 18 year old Braden M. Lebert, of Mascoutah, and 21 year old Demonta V. Miller, of East St. Louis, threatened the victim by indicating they had a firearm.

The robbery was reported at 10:18 AM Monday morning. Authorities shared a description of the suspects and their vehicle via the Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network and the pair were located by the Mascoutah Police Department. They were stopped by Mascoutah, Lebanon, and Trenton Police.

Trenton Police say the incident does not appear to be a random act, noting they believe the suspects and victim knew each other.

Demonta and Lebert are also believed to have been involved in a burglary from a motor vehicle in Trenton last week as well as similar crimes in the Metro East Area.

Demonta and Lebert are being held in the Clinton County Jail on $35,000 bail. They are scheduled for a court appearance November 5.