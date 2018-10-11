Two Injured In I-70 Crash

Illinois State Police are investigating a crash on I-70 in Fayette County that sent a driver and passenger to the hospital.

At 10:40 Thursday morning, a semi truck tractor was traveling eastbound near the 53 mile marker in the right line. While negotiating a curve left, the front passenger side steer tire blew out, causing the truck to run off the road to the right. The truck drove down an embankment and struck a ditch.

Two men from California were in the truck and both were taken to Fayette County Hospital