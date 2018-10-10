Uncork The Holidays On October 16

Clinton County Home and Community Education (HCE) presents “Uncork the Holidays” at the K C Hall in Carlyle on Tuesday, Oct. 16. This event will include wine tasting, vendors and food sampling, basket raffle and a presentation. Local vendors will display ad sell their products – limited to only local wines, food and kitchen related items. Doors & booths open at 6 pm. Program starts at 7 pm.

Advance tickets are $5 for HCE members, $8 for non-members. Tickets at the door are $10. For advance purchase send a check to Diane Sinclair, 1051 Monroe, Carlyle, IL 62231, or drop check with your name, contact number with “Uncork the Holidays” in the memo, at the HCE drop box in the U of I Extension Office in Breese.