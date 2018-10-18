Unit 2 Backpack Program Receives Grant

At Monday night’s Bond County Unit 2 board meeting, a ceremonial check was presented to the district’s Backpack Program.

The program received a $1,000-grant from the Illinois Education Association. In attendance from the IEA was Meredith Byers.

The Backpack Program provides weekend meals to students without food at home.

Elementary school teacher Lauren Vohlken expressed appreciation for the grant. She said the group plans to use the money to add six additional students to their current service list. 70 kids currently make up that list.

Joining Vohlken for the presentation were Lauren Hahn and Amanda O’Regan.

Greenville Elementary School Principal Eric Swingler praised those running the program.

Those who would like to make donations, of cash or food, can call the Greenville Elementary School at 664-3117.