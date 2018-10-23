Unit Two Board Acts On Personnel Matters

At the recent Bond County Unit 2 school board meeting, personnel items were approved.

The resignation of Sheila Long as food service manager at the Greenville Elementary School was accepted. It is effective December 21.

Emilee Long was hired as a Kindergarten Readiness Program aide at GES, beginning October 29.

Leaves of absence were approved for Custodian Gail Smith, high school teacher aide Deborah Evans, and high school teacher Mitchell Lewis.

A student was expelled from school and all school-related activities for a period of one year, not to exceed two years. The student will be enrolled in Cornerstone Academy in Nokomis.

The employment classification of Julie Lurkins as a pre-school mental health consultant was adjusted to non-certified employee with her salary based on education and experience, and the rate of pay for Amy Robinson as a family facilitator, was increased based on her education and experience.

Due to an anticipated increase in the number of freshman girls’ basketball players at the high school, the board agreed to seek candidates for the team coaching position.