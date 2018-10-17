Voting, Animal Control Updates At County Board Meeting

At their meeting Tuesday night, the Bond County Board heard an early voting update from County Clerk Meg Sybert. She reported her office has had 444 early voters so far, noting that nearly every day has been busy since early voting began. She also said 210 citizens have voted by mail, which is the highest number ever. By comparison, Sybert said the last midterm election saw just 4 voters use the vote-by-mail option. She is expecting high voter turnout in November.

The board accepted the monthly report from Animal Control Officer Jim Hess.

Hess reported 76 animal complaints in September – 32 in the county and 42 in the city of Greenville. 2 were fielded from Pocahontas.

19 dogs were impounded with 11 released to owners, two to the Bond County Humane Society, and two dogs euthanized. 24 cats were impounded. 6 were released to no kill shelters outside of Bond County, three went to the Bond County Humane Society, and two were euthanized. Two cats and one dog died from disease in the shelter.

Three other wild animal calls came in during September – one for a raccoon and two for bats, all in Greenville. Three animal bites were reported – one in Greenville and two in the county.