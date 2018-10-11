Waterfowl Hunting For Sportsmen With Disabilities

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake offers waterfowl hunting opportunities for sportsmen with disabilities. Two accessible waterfowl blinds will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for the 2018-2019 Illinois South Central Zone Waterfowl Season. The first blind is located at the Saddle Dam III Wetland Complex area near the Hughes Road East entrance to Saddle Dam III. The second blind is located south of the Steins Field Parking Lot on Huey Road.

The use of the accessible waterfowl hunting blinds is by reservation only. Hunters can make reservations beginning October 15, 2018 by calling the Carlyle Lake Project Office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Reservations must be made at least 48 hours in advance of the hunting day. The areas will be open to hunting Thursday through Sunday and shooting hours are one half hour before sunrise until 1:00 p.m. All other State of Illinois rules and regulations apply.

Sportsmen will be asked to provide proof of their disability and may reserve a maximum of two reservation dates at any time. After using one reservation date sportsmen may call to reserve another day. Each hunter is allowed a maximum of two assistants to accompany them, the assistants will be allowed to hunt. Sportsmen are encouraged to bring a dog with them to retrieve harvested waterfowl.

For more information on this and other accessible recreation opportunities please contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at 618-594-2484.