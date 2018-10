This is National 4-H week and WGEL is celebrating along with 6 million 4-H members all over the United States. Over the next few days, we’ll hear from local 4-H members in our Bond County Area News.

Click below to hear a greeting from the following local 4-H members:

Allison Hemker

Callie Earnest

Colton Trapp

Hunter Henker

One out of every seven adults in the U.S. is a former 4-H member. To learn more about joining 4-H, call your local U of I Extension Office.