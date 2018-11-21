2018 Water Control Operations-Dam Safety Public Workshop

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a Water Control/Dam Safety public workshop on Monday, 3 December 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the Mariner’s Village Resort Conference Center in Carlyle, Illinois.

The purpose of the workshop is to discuss Dam Safety and 2018 Water Control Operations. Presentations will be given by members of the St. Louis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Water Control and Dam Safety programs. Following the presentations, staff will host a question and answer session.

For more information, contact St. Louis District Water Control Office at (314) 331-8342 or (800) 432-1208, or the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.