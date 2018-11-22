2019 BCHS Quilt Show Block Contest

Bond County Historical Society’s Biennial Quilt Show coming March 16, 2019, features three categories of contests: Celebrations quilt block contest, Celebrations theme quilts/quilted items, and return of regular quilt show with four categories of display quilts eligible for Viewer’s Choice awards.

Quilters of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate in the Bond County Historical Society’s Quilt Block Contest. Whether you’re a new hobby quilter or a veteran quilting professional, challenge yourself with creativity in the 2019 block theme, “Celebrations”!

“Celebration” – by definition, a joyful occasion or diversion for special festivities to mark some happy event – was chosen as the theme, in part, to honor and look back to the state of Illinois’s 200th birthday in 2018, but we really can’t wait to see your own unique interpretation of the theme to create your quilt block.

Quilt block entries illustrating the theme “Celebrations” can be constructed using any method (piecing, appliqué, embroidery, embellishments, etc), but construction should be visible from the back. Blocks will be judged on correct size, color coordination, design, workmanship, and adaptation of theme. Categories are Adults; Children ages 5-8; ages 9-12; and ages 13-18. Prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place in each category.

Completed quilt blocks are due February 23, 2019.

Bond County Historical Society also invites persons, quilting guilds and sewing clubs to enter our 2019 Quilt Show’s Special Themed Category: “Celebrations”! Your quilt or quilted item entered into this special Celebrations category will be eligible to win a cash prize as judged by a select panel. This theme category is a unique addition to the show in 2019. Traditional (non-themed) display quilts will be entered in four contest categories and Viewer’s Choice cash prizes given for the favorite machine quilted quilt in both bed sized and wall/baby/child sized categories, and favorite hand quilted quilt in both bed sized and wall/baby/child sized categories. A bed sized quilt is being defined as having at least one side measuring 72 inches or larger.

Theme Category Entry Rules: Quilt (any size, hand or machine) or Quilted Item entries illustrating the theme “Celebrations” can be constructed using any method (piecing, appliqué, embroidery, beading, photo transfer, textile painting, etc.). All quilts/items submitted must contain a recognizable amount of quilting consisting of 3 layers (top, batting, and backing) and must have a finished edge. Quilts/items may be constructed by an individual or a group. A single prize shall be awarded, chosen by an expert panel, from all themed category articles (while traditional BCHS Quilt Show display category entries are selected by Viewer’s Choice). Quilted items include such articles as wearable clothing, accessories, hats, purses, totes, table runners, tree skirts, toys, etc. Celebrations Themed quilts/items and traditional Display Quilt participants should submit item(s) registration postmarked by March 2, 2019.

Official Contest(s) Rules and Entry Forms are available at the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop in Greenville, Illinois and online at www.bondcountyhistorical.org. For more information visit the website or follow Hoiles-Davis Museum on Facebook.

Quilt Blocks, Quilted Themed Items, and Display Quilts will all be exhibited at the 16th Bond County Historical Society Quilt Show on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. For more information about Quilt Blocks, call Jan at (618) 326-7343. For more information about Themed Category, call Nadine Baldwin at (618) 567-1948.