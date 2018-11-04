Accident Shuts Down College Avenue

A single vehicle accident had a portion of College Avenue shut down overnight Saturday, well into Sunday morning.

Greenville Police responded to the corner of College and Locust at 11:57 p.m. Saturday. A driver had lost control of their vehicle, which struck a power pole and rolled over. Additional information has not been made available on the accident.

Following the crash, power lines were lying on the road way.

The Greenville Fire Protection District was called to help with traffic and the cleanup of gas and oil spills. The department was on scene for approximately and hour.

Ameren crews were on the scene well into the morning hours Sunday.