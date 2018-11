The St. Nicholas Church in Pocahontas sponsored an American Red Cross blood drive Tuesday, November 6, in the church hall. Twenty-seven people registered with 22 units of whole blood and six units of red blood cells collected. Gail Bass donated two units of red blood cells and got a 33-gallon pin. Kristine Walker got a 4-gallon pin and Brant Frey a 3-gallon pin. Daniel Calvin and Lee Wellen also donated two units of red blood cells each.