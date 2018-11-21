Board Accepts Bauer’s Retirement, Recommendation For Mann

The Bond County Board met in regular session Tuesday evening.

During the meeting, the board accepted the resignation of State’s Attorney Chris Bauer. Bauer was elected earlier this month to replace retiring Circuit Judge John Knight. Bauer will be sworn in as resident judge in early December.

Bauer’s resignation as State’s Attorney will be effective at 8:29 AM Tuesday, December 3. To ensure continual coverage with a State’s Attorney, his replacement will be sworn in just moments after that.

In their meeting Tuesday, the Bond County Board voted to accept the recommendation from the Bond County Democratic Central Committee that current Assistant State’s Attorney Dora Mann should succeed Bauer as State’s Attorney.