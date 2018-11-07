Bond County Election Totals

Two incumbents won election for the first time in Bond County offices during Tuesday’s election.

Democrat Meg Sybert defeated Republican Vicki Ellsworth with 58.4 percent of the vote to remain county clerk and recorder.

Sybert was pleased with the victory.

Click below to hear her comments:

In the sheriff’s race, Republican Jim Leitschuh won a four-year term with 56.9 percent of the vote. He defeated Democrat Doug Lawrence.

Sybert and Leitschuh were originally appointed to their positions.

The new Bond County treasurer will be Republican Mark Robertson who defeated Democrat Melissa Marti. Robertson received 52 percent of the votes.

Incumbent Democrat Katie Weiss did not seek re-election.

There was one race for the Bond County Board. In District 2, Incumbent Democrat Gerald McCray beat Republican Thomas Theiss. McCray ended with 53.2 percent of the vote.

Howard Elmore in District 5 and Wes Pourchot in district four were unopposed. Both are Democrats.

Bond County State’s Chris Bauer was unopposed for election as Bond County circuit judge. He will replace John Knight, who is retiring.

All election results are unofficial until votes are canvassed.