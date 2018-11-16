Bond County Reps Attend Hospice Conference

Bond County Hospice along with others recently sponsored the 36th annual Hospice Conference of Southwestern Illinois Thursday, Nov. 8 at SIU-Edwardsville.

The Conference is for all walks of life: family members and friends of those in hospice, volunteers and staff of hospices, nursing homes, assisted living centers, home health organizations and anyone interested in the subject.

The keynote speaker was Rebekah Klitzke, a member of the Bond County Hospice team. Rebekah has a dual degree in psychology and art from the University of Alaska. She has worked with No One Dies Alone (NODA), Doing Death Differently, the Association for Death Education and Counseling. She has been a certified death doula since 2015. Not only does she give support to caregivers and the dying but she hosts local Death Care events. Her discussion to kick off the

Rebekah’s keynote discussion titled “Death Doula –Supporting the Final Stage of Life, attendees were also able to choose from four different workshops throughout the afternoon.

Those attending were Michelle Miller, Diana Doll, Tiffany Hill, Jo Sussenbach, along with many of the Bond County Hospice volunteers. Jo also served on the planning committee for the event.

If you have any questions about Hospice, please call 618-664-5020.