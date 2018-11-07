Bond County State & Congressional Totals

The majority of voters in Bond County favored Republican candidates in state and Congressional races on Tuesday.

In the 13th Representative District, Republican Incumbent Rodney Davis had almost 64 percent of the vote over Democrat Betsy Londrigan.

Incumbent Republican John Shimkus received 66 percent of the vote in his 15th Congressional District, defeating Kevin Gaither.

In the Illinois senate 54th District, Republican Jason Plummer had 64.5 percent of the vote over Brian Stout. The 107th state representative district seat was won by Republican Blaine Wilhour. In Bond County, he totaled 62.4 percent of the vote over David Seiler.

For governor, Republican Incumbent Bruce Rauner had 51.6 percent of the Bond County vote while Democrat J.B. Pritzker finished at 36 percent.

Other Bond County leaders in state offices were Republican Erika Harold for attorney general with 62.6 percent of the vote, Incumbent Democrat Secretary of State I Jesse White with 52 percent, Republican Darlene Senger with 56 percent for state comptroller, and Republican Jim Dodge with 59 percent of the vote for treasurer.