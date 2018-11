Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts in Bond County will drop off blue bags for their Scouting for Food drive Saturday, November 10.

They will pick up filled bags Saturday, November 17.

Just fill the bag with canned food items and leave it by your door by 9:00 a.m. Saturday, November 17 and scouts will collect the bags. If you do not get a blue bag or if you need more bags, just fill a grocery bag.

Please do not include any glass containers.