The tour came to an abrupt halt Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Beaumont Avenue and Wyatt Street.

A tour group was visiting the One-Room Schoolhouse and the bus was arriving to pick up the tourists and take them to another museum.

Unfortunately, the rear of the bus became wedged onto Beaumont Avenue.

Traffic at that location was halted in both directions as Greenville police arrived on the scene.

A tow truck was called to remove the bus from its predicament.