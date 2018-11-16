Card Skimming Device Found In Marine

The Marine Police Department has announced that illegal card skimming devices have been discovered installed on card reading devices in Madison County.

Skimming devices are designed to steal credit and debit card information from customers who insert their card into the gas pump. The Marine Police Department reported this was an elaborate fraud as these devices were actually installed inside the gas pump.

The Marine Police Department urges everyone to check their bank statements for any suspicious activity or transactions and to report them immediately to their financial institution and to file a police report. The holiday season is traditionally a time of year when higher levels of fraud occur.

To avoid fraud at the gas pump, law enforcement officials have the follow suggestions:

Pay inside with cash or card, rather than at the pump.

Choose pumps closest to the building.

Look closely at the pump for any unusual devices and wriggle the card reader.

Look for the pump security tape over the lock. If it is torn or missing, use a different pump.

Consider paying with your digital wallet connected to your smart phone.

Frequently check your bank or credit card statements.

For further information, contact the Marine Police Department at 887-4326