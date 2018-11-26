Cayo Named Bond & Fayette County Farm Bureau Manager

Bond and Fayette counties have a new Farm Bureau manager.

Bond County native Katie Cayo has returned to serve as manager of both offices, after recently being in the same capacity in Randolph County.

She said she is thrilled to be back.

Cayo attended Mulberry Grove High School where she was active in the FFA. Her family farms in the area, so she is familiar with the agriculture world. Following graduation from MGHS she attended Kaskaskia College and received her degree in Ag Business Economics with a minor in Accounting. After college she began working with the Illinois Farm Bureau and eventually accepted the position in Randolph County.

Cayo began her new position last week.

Stephanie Kraus had been Bond-Fayette Farm Bureau manager and transferred to her home area to be manager of the Washington and Perry county offices.