Chamber Sponsoring Holiday Puzzle

New this holiday season in Greenville is a special puzzle courtesy of the Chamber of Commerce and downtown businesses.

Chamber Executive Director Elaine McNamara said the puzzle features the courthouse with Christmas lighting. Watson’s Health Mart Drug Store has frames for the puzzles and a list of businesses that have a piece of the puzzle.

There is no charge, but puzzles are limited to one per family. Participants visit each business to collect a piece of the puzzle until it’s complete. You have throughout the Christmas season to complete the puzzle.

McNamara said if it goes well, they’ll do it again next year with a new photo and will hopefully have a whole series.

Puzzle frames will be available at Watson’s Drug Store during Saturday’s Come Home For Christmas event in Greenville.