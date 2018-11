The annual Come Home For Christmas event is Saturday, November 24, on the Greenville Square. The Chamber of Commerce ordered a limited-edition puzzle and you may go to businesses to collect all 28 pieces. Other activities to enjoy include: caroling on the square, a mouse house in Adam Brothers, chestnuts roasting over an open fire, the train display, and refreshments downtown. For more information, call Greenville Chamber of Commerce Director Elaine McNamara at 664-9272.