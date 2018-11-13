City Crews Ready For Winter Weather

The WGEL area received a dose of winter weather Monday.

Road crews at every level prepared to attack any snow and ice that caused problems for motorists.

Bill Grider, Greenville superintendent of public works, said as soon as the forecast calls for potential snow, city workers begin to prepare. They monitor weather closely and get hourly updates from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Grider said the city has 11 trucks that can be used in snow events.

The city has a good supply of salt, according to Grider. 400 tons are stored in the city’s shed right now and there’s another 250 tons available in St. Louis. Last year the city used around 250 tons.

The public works director said Greenville employees started in October to check all equipment and make sure it’s in working condition for the winter.