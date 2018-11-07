Clinton County Election Results

Clinton County saw a 55 percent voter turnout Tuesday night. There are 24,810 registered voters and 13,523 ballots were cast in the general election.

In contested county races, Republican Vicky Albers won the office of Clinton County Clerk. She received 9,195 votes, defeating her opponent, Democrat Tina Winkeler, who received 4,189.

Republican incumbent John Shimkus received 9,972 Clinton County votes in the race for the 15th Congressional District seat. His opponent, Democrat Kevin Gaither received 3,376 votes in Clinton County.

Jason Plummer, a republican candidate for the 54th Legislative District race, received more votes in Clinton County than did his opponent, Democrat Brian Stout. 9,854 votes were cast for Plummer in Clinton County. Stout received 3,390.

In the race for the 107th Representative District, Republican Blaine Wilhour topped his opponent, David J. Seiler, in Madison County. Wilhour received 821 votes. Seiler had 331.

Election results are not official until canvassed.