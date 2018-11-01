Come Home For Christmas Event Planned For Downtown Greenville

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with downtown businesses, will be presenting Come Home For Christmas and lighted Christmas parade on Saturday, November 24.

The theme of this year’s festivities is The Grinch in honor of the 50th anniversary of the classic Dr. Suess Christmas story. Plans are to turn the former Metzger’s/Green Door building into Whoville, with Santa Claus meeting children. Area businesses and organizations will be invited to create their very own Whoville storefront to be included in the event. Whoville will be open every weekend from 10-1 through the holiday season with Santa Claus and the Bond County Secret Santa Society meeting the children.

The Mayor of Whoville will make an appearance, as will the Grinch, and he will have the honor of turning on the downtown lights to officially kick-off the holiday season.

A highlight of the day will be the second annual lighted Christmas Parade. It will begin at 5pm on the corner of College and Elm, travel up College and then down second street. All floats are required to be lit up. Those interested in the parade need to fill out the parade entry form and return it to the Chamber of Commerce office located at 109 W. Main.

The Chamber of Commerce has ordered a limited-edition puzzle and residents will be able to go into different businesses to collect all 28 pieces.

Returning again this year is the Home-Based Business showcase. Those with home-based businesses will have the opportunity to reserve space on the west side of People Bank and showcase their products and services. This was a big hit last year and the Chamber is looking forward to expanding it this year.

Other activities include:

Caroling on the downtown square.

Mouse House inside Adam’s Brothers

Chestnuts Roasting Over Open Fire

Train Display

Refreshments downtown

Greenville Chamber of Commerce Director Elaine McNamara said the Chamber is encouraging all downtown businesses to decorate their storefronts downtown and to include the Whoville theme.

Greenville Chamber of Commerce president Randy Alderman said, “Plans are still evolving for this fun downtown event. We have put together a great committee consisting of downtown business owners, local organizations, and city and county officials. Our goal is to put together a huge downtown event and encourage Greenville and Bond County residents to shop locally this holiday season.”

For more information on the Come Home For Christmas event, contact Chamber Director Elaine McNamara at 664-9272 or GreenvilleILChamber@gmail.com.