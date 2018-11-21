Come Home For Christmas Market Saturday

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation (LRCF) is sponsoring a Come Home for Christmas Market this Saturday, November 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenville First United Methodist Church, 310 S. Second St. Admission from 9 -10, will be a canned food item for the Bond County Food Pantry. Admission from 10 to 2, will be a donation of $1 per person to LRCF. Children 6 and under can enter for free.

Santa Claus will be available most of the day for pictures by donation, be sure to bring your camera! Other area non-profits will have gift, craft, and wreath booths. Area nonprofits include Eden’s Glory, The Bond County Humane Society, Historical Society, Secret Santa Society, DeMoulin Museum, and LRCF. Items for sale include homemade pet items, bath fizzies, books, wreaths, and purses to name a few. There will also be a cookie/candy walk booth where you can purchase goodies by the pound, a coffee and hot chocolate bar, homemade cinnamon rolls for breakfast, and variety of soups for lunch. Kelli Lahr, project co-chair, said, “We hope to make this an annual tradition for organizations in our area to have a booth of items to sell, kind of like the hospital bazaar did for so many years.”

Any questions about the Come Home for Christmas Market, you may call Kelli at (217) 313-7202 or Gina at (618) 410-6014.