Come Home For Christmas Saturday

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce and downtown businesses are presenting the 2018 Come Home For Christmas event Saturday.

The theme is The Grinch Stole Christmas.

Highlights include a lighted Christmas parade and the lighting of the courthouse for the season.

Elaine McNamara, Chamber executive director, said Whoville will be open in the former Metzger building from 4 to 7 PM. Various local businesses will have displays in Whoville and Santa will be there as well. A Mouse House will be set up in Adam Brothers from 5 to 7. A home business bazaar will be open from 4 to 7 PM in the People’s State Bank building.

The parade begins at 5 PM at the corner of College & Elm Streets and will continue to Second Street, turn left, and continue to the First United Methodist Church. The Mayor of Whoville and the Grinch will be in the parade.

After the parade, there will be a Cindy Lou Who and Max the Dog lookalike contest and the Grinch will turn on the lights on the Square.

The DeMoulin Museum will be open Saturday from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Activities include a reading of the original Dr. Seuss book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 6:45, photo opportunities with the Grinch from 7:00 – 7:30, and a showing of the 1966 cartoon “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” There will be free popcorn and water and no admission charge. For more information, call 664-4115.

Click below for more:

Come Home For Christmas is being held on what is billed nationally as Small Business Saturday. It urges residents to shop at home and support local businesses.