Council Approves Collective Bargaining Agreement

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Greenville City Council approved a new three-year collective bargaining agreement for employees in the water, sewer and street departments.

In addition to the contract, salary raises were granted to non-represented employees, who are department heads and part-time workers.

City Manager Dave Willey told WGEL about the council action, starting with the contract.

He said it averages 3% for the three years and totals roughly $36,000 a year for the laborers and non-represented employees.

The union contract is retroactive to June 1 and the non-represented employee hikes are retroactive to May 1.

Willey said negotiations on the contract began last summer. He said there were stretches where meetings were hard to schedule. He said both sides had goals they wanted to accomplish in negotiations and the process wasn’t particularly contentious.

Willey has been city manager for Greenville longer than anyone in the city’s history. He is in his 13th year.

The city manager received a 2 ½ percent salary increase, raising his annual pay to $115,764.