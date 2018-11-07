County Board Talks Bridge Work

The Bond County Highway Department is preparing for a bridge replacement project next year.

On Tuesday, Jeremy Pestle, county highway engineer, spoke with the Bond County Board about the bridge north of Reno.

Board members approved his request to hire HMG, on an hourly basis, for inspection engineering during the project.

Depew and Owen Builders of Centralia has been awarded the contract for the job. Pestle said work should begin in the spring and it will take two to three months to complete. The bridge and road will be closed during that time.

The terms of three members on the Bond County Zoning Board of Review have expired.

They are James Tarsuik, Jr. Carol Lingley and Linda Hinch.

The board will fill the positions at its next meeting.