Davis, Shimkus, Plummer & Wilhour Win Races

Late Tuesday night, several national and regional news outlets declared Betsy Dirksen Londrigan the winner in the race for the US representative seat in District 13. Those declarations proved premature. Final votes were counted early Wednesday morning and Republican incumbent Davis received 135,164 votes. Londrigan received 131,538. With a percentage of 50.7%, Davis will hold onto the seat.

Congressman John Shimkus will retain his seat in the 15th Congressional District. The Republican incumbent received 176,157 votes, soundly defeating Democratic challenger Kevin Gaither who received 68,358 votes.

Once he was projected to win, Shimkus released a statement that read, in part, “I’m thankful to the people of central and southern Illinois for allowing me to continue to represent them in Washington, and I promise to continue to do so honestly, with passion, and with a good work ethic.”

Jason Plummer was elected to fill the 54th Senate District seat. Plummer, a Republican, received 56,975 votes. His opponent, Democrat Brian Stout, trailed with 23,767.

Fayette County native Blaine Wilhour was declared the winner Tuesday night in the race for the 107th Illinois House District. He defeated his former history professor Dave Seiler, of Effingham. Wilhour called WGEL around 10:15 Tuesday night and said he had heard from Seiler who conceded the race. Wilhour told us he’s looking forward to working across the aisle.

Election results are not official until canvassed.