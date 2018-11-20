DeMoulin Museum Hosting Come Home For Christmas Activities

The DeMoulin Museum is participating in a variety of events Saturday in conjunction with Greenville’s Come Home For Christmas. Museum volunteers are hosting a Cookie Walk booth at the Come Home for Christmas Market from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church. You may purchase homemade cookies and candy for $5 per pound. The Market, coordinated by the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation, will feature several booths of holiday-themed items.

The museum, located at 205 S. Prairie Street in Greenville, will be open for its regular hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. then reopen that evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the Come Home for Christmas Celebration. Activities at the museum include a reading of the original Dr. Seuss book “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” at 6:45 p.m.; photo opportunities with the Grinch from 7:00 to 7:30 p.m.; and a showing of the 1966 animated cartoon “How The Grinch Stole Christmas”. There will also be free popcorn and water. All festivities at the DeMoulin Museum are free.

For more information, call (618) 664-4115.