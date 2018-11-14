Dr. Kelsey Hopkins Awarded 2018 Physician Of Excellence Award

Recently, Kelsey Hopkins, MD, was awarded the 2018 Physician of Excellence Award from Illinois Rural Health Association (IHRA), an award presented to physicians who have had an important impact on health communities with a dedication to providing access to quality health care for underserved areas.

A group from HSHS Holy Family Hospital attended the award ceremony in support of Dr. Hopkins. Carol Dodson, chief nursing officer at Holy Family, spoke on behalf of the hospital at the award ceremony.

“Recognizing excellence in rural health care is more important than ever in this era of health care delivery,” said Dodson. “Keeping quality care close to home is one of the focuses of Holy Family Hospital which we share with our area physicians. Dr. Hopkins’ devotion and commitment to his patients and their families is admirable and well-deserving of this honor.”

“One of the biggest health care challenges in our nation is the shortage of physicians who practice in rural settings. IRHA feels it is important to recognize those who have accepted this calling and gone out of their way to make an impact,” said Margaret Vaughn, IRHA executive director.

