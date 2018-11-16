Elm Street Project On Tap For 2020

With the Idler Lane project nearly completed, the City of Greenville is looking at improvements to South Elm Street in 2020.

At a recent city council meeting, City Manager Dave Willey explained the plans, noting the project would resurface Elm from Louis Latzer Drive to Rt. 140. He expects to have sufficient funds by the time the project begins.

The STU program provides surface transportation urban funds.

The city would have a 20 percent share in the project costs. Part of that would be the estimated $28,000 for preliminary and construction engineering.

The estimated construction cost is $177,000.

The council is also looking at the possibility of a bike path on South Elm Street from Louis Latzer Drive to just north of Route 40. For it to become a reality, the city needs to apply for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant.

The council is asking Juneau Engineering of Edwardsville to submit a proposal for engineering services and preparation of the grant application.