Enduring Freedom Veterans Day Celebration At KC

Kaskaskia College is pleased to announce that Chief Master Sergeant Shane W. Wagner, will be a guest speaker at this year’s “Enduring Freedom” Veterans Day Celebration on Wednesday, November 14 on KC’s main campus. Chief Wagner, served as the Maintenance Superintendent for the 932d Maintenance Squadron, 932d Maintenance Group, at Scott Air Force Base.

A Belleville native, Chief Wagner enlisted in the Army Reserve in May 1985 and in November of 1995 transitioned to the Air Force Reserve. A career aircraft maintainer, Chief Wagner has worked or managed several types of aircraft, and held several positions in aircraft maintenance, from Crew Chief to Squadron Superintendent. Chief Wagner’s assignments include units in the Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve. He participated in Operation Gallant Eagle (1986) and the Drug Enforcement Agency Joint Law Enforcement Drug Eradication Operation (1992 and 1993). Chief Wagner retired in June of this year.

Chief Wagner will be part of a program that will also feature a focus on the Purple Heart, as well as a performance of the military service songs by the KC Concert Choir under the direction of Lynda Marshall, Assistant Professor of Choral Music. The celebration kicks off with a free biscuits and gravy breakfast for veterans and their guests in the College’s Student Center. The free breakfast will run from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., with the program scheduled to start at 9:45 a.m.

The program is free and open to the public and for more information please call Travis Henson, KC Director of Marketing at 618-545-3177, or email thenson@kaskaskia.edu.